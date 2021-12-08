Midstate school districts have ‘no plans’ to go remote; Harrisburg clarifies remote is a ‘last resort’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day after Harrisburg schools sent parents a letter “intended to prepare families and staff for the potential of temporarily returning to a full remote model,” superintendents and spokespeople from other districts told abc27 News they have no such plans.

Responses received from among the assortment of Midstate districts contacted Wednesday included:

Cumberland Valley: “While we certainly continue to monitor cases daily in our schools and in our community, our goal is to utilize mitigation strategies that will allow our students to continue in-person learning, just as we were able to do for many of our students all of last school year.”

Central Dauphin: “The Central Dauphin School District (CDSD) has no plans to move to remote learning at this point in time. We plan to remain in-person.”

School District of Lancaster: “We are NOT considering remote learning at this time.”

Steelton-Highspire‘s superintendent similarly said the district is not discussing a return to remote learning.

Among others contacted, York City, Northern York, and Carlisle did not immediately reply.

Harrisburg, meanwhile, told abc27 News Wednesday that the letter Tuesday was intended only to note COVID-19 statistics in Dauphin County that — based on standards established in October — could trigger a return to remote learning. The letter noted a 16% positivity rate, a virus incident rate of 221 per 100,000 people, and a “Biobot” wastewater report showing record levels of the virus in Harrisburg wastewater.

Still, a district official said Wednesday remote learning remains a “last resort.” He said the district simply didn’t want to run the risk of returning later to remote learning on short notice without having sent a letter like Tuesday’s.