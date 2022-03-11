(WHTM) – Local schools in the Midstate are postponing SAT tests scheduled for March 12.

Cedar Cliff High School, Lower Dauphin Schools, and Conestoga Valley High School are among the schools that have postponed the tests due to the pending winter weather set to hit the area on Saturday.

A full list of schools moving SAT exams can be found on our closings page.

Conestoga Valley High School says SAT will email students regarding the transfer of the test to that date. If students cannot make up the test on March 26, they may either transfer their admission to another test date or get a full refund.

Lower Dauphin Schools will also hold their SAT tests on March 26.

A new date for the exam at Cedar Cliff has not yet been finalized. The College Board will notify students via email about the makeup test date and refund options.

Anyone with questions should reach out to their schools.