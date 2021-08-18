Midstate schools still in need of bus drivers

(WHTM) — Some local schools are already back, others will get started very soon and there’s still a big need for bus drivers.

Local companies say some schedules could be modified, but they’re excited to get a new school year started and to see the kids safely back in school. Ryan Dellinger with the Pennsylvania School Bus Association says companies are recruiting as quickly as they can.

“At the end of the day, remember, ultimately it’s the kid’s safety that is of the utmost importance, so yes we would love to be able to get drivers through in a matter of a couple of weeks but we have to make sure they’re well trained and qualified so that takes a little time,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger also urges parents to get involved and be a part of the conversation when decisions are being made by school boards.