Midstate security company looks to keep essential and nonessential businesses safe during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — INA, Inc. has increased staff to fill a demand, adding 25 security guards in the last week.

“We have nearly 100 officers in the field,” INA president John Sancenito said.

Those security officers are protecting essential and nonessential businesses.

“You also have a lot more testing and health care is strained. There is more than the previous demand for security officers who guard the testing institutions. The health care institutions to guard those treating patients,” Sancenito said.

Testing and health facilities are providing N95 masks for INA’s employees, while other INA workers have been given gloves.

The cyber security branch of INA has been busy too.

“A lot of people are working from home on vpn access and using computers at home and other devices in such a way they previously did not use them,” Sancenito said. “Cybercriminals are trying to take advantage of that, looking for vulnerability. They are emailing people pretending to be the IT security department.”

Sancenito says when it comes to computer security, if you are not sure of a link, don’t click but call the alleged source.