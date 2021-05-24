Midstate security provider finding new ways to prepare for use of force situations

(WHTM) — Those in law enforcement and security only have seconds to determine how to handle volatile situations.

INA provides security for many businesses around the Midstate and it showed off the new tool it has to train employees on when and when not to use deadly force.

“We purchased this system in order to put our officers through situational awareness training, in which they can be put into real life situations or simulated real life situations and react under pressure or react to an actual moving target as opposed to something stationary,” INA President John Sancenito said.

So far, about 20% of INA’s armed guards have been trained on the system on a rotating schedule.