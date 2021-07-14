Midstate sisters organize memorial event for COVID victims

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Midstate sisters are on a mission to memorialize the people behind the COVID death numbers. It’s a cause personal to them because of their own loss to the virus.

Jamie Conley and Bobbi Yentzer lost their mom, Linda, to Coronavirus back in February.

“She was there when we needed her, she gave great advice, she loved her grandkids,” Conley said.

The loss is very emotional for them.

“When they put her on the [ventilator] I was devastated,” Yentzer said.

They say watching their mother battle the virus was an emotional rollercoaster and letting her go was painful for the whole family.

“So it was, you can go to a home, and spend the rest of your life on a vent. Which, mom would’ve kicked our butt,” Conley said.

“Yeah, she liked to shop. She liked to go out and do stuff. There wasn’t any of that,” Yentzer agreed. “So she did pass peacefully that evening.”

In their grief, they found community among other families on Facebook who had lost loved ones to COVID.

“All these people have names, all these people have families. And we’re all together on one page. So that’s why the walk is starting, and that’s why the march is starting,” Conley said.

It was there that they joined the national movement ‘March to Remember’ where people are planning memorial events across the country.

Now they’re organizing one here in Pennsylvania.

“It will just be a special holiday,” Conley said.

“Hopefully every year we can do it and it gets bigger and bigger,” Yentzer said.

The plan is to get together with other friends and family members of COVID victims at a memorial event on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle, Cumberland County. For more information about the event or to sign up, click here.

They are inviting everyone and anyone to come out and join them.

“Because almost everybody knows somebody that lost someone to COVID. It is a terrible, horrific virus,” Yentzer said.

If you have any questions you can message Jamie Conley on Facebook here.

The sisters are still searching for food truck vendors to be at the event. If you are interested in that, they ask that you get in touch.