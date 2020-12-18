Midstate “snow angel” helps shovel out strangers for free as snowstorm cleanup continues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sometimes the messiest days bring out the best in people. One Midstate woman in Dauphin County experienced just that with the help of a good samaritan.

According to Teyonna Smith, a kind stranger named Lewis Barbour is a “snow angel.”

“I was out here [shoveling] myself and he just came out of nowhere and was like ‘hey, you trying to get out?’ and I’m like yes. And he just saved me,” Smith explains.

It’s not unusual to see someone shoveling snow for themselves, or for a friend. Or possibly even for a stranger like Smith, or as a business for profit. But for Barbour?

“I do this for free,” Barbour said.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get something out of it.

“I like to exercise. I burn a lot of calories doing this. I’m 61 years old, so this is good exercise for me,” Barbour said.

But dig a little more and it goes deeper than some elective cardio and strength conditioning.

“And then you help people, and that’s how good things come your way,” assured Barbour. “That’s how it works, out of the kindness of your heart.”

At a hardware store in Dauphin County, you couldn’t even find a shovel if you wanted to shovel snow on your own.

“We line them up down this aisle here, lean them against the wall. Right now this aisle’s empty,” explains one hardware store employee.

But if someone says they have nothing left there, take that with a grain of…well, you know.

The hardware employee explains it’s not just a good day to be selling salt, but a great day to be kept busy.

Salt supply is high right now because it’s been so long since Pennsylvania has needed any. And, given how early it is in the winter season, cleanup crews and local municipalities were well-prepared for the aftermath of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

In fact, some municipalities had a surplus of salt, which helps explain why most roads are in decent condition today.