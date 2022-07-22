MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cheese and dairy lovers rejoice! VisitPA has created a list of 14 stops across the state featuring shops that will “have you mooing for more.”

Luckily for those in the Midstate with a craving for a little dairy, the list includes three different stops in Central Pennsylvania.

York County

Caputo Brothers Creamery, Spring Grove

First on the list is Caputo Brothers Creamery. According to VisitPA, the shop is the country’s premier producer of traditional, handcrafted, naturally fermented mozzarella cheese.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Ditching their Fortune 500 careers, the husband-wife team of David and Rynn Caputo honed their craft in Italy. Attend one of their virtual cheesemaking classes and begin making cheese like a true Italian or shop their large collection of cheeses including vecchio, provola riserva, fresh ricotta, and Troegenator Beer Cheese or, better yet, one of their cheese samplers,” VisitPA said.

Lancaster County

September Farm Cheese, Honeybrook

Coming in at stop five on the list, the September Farm Cheese dairy farm sits on the eastern edge of Lancaster County. Using only the highest quality milk, founder Dave Rotelle, crafts a wide variety of cheeses.

Stop in to try his hand-waxed cheddar cheese aged anywhere from six months to six years.

“From Joy’s Tomato Basil Jack to Robertson’s Select Cheddar to a variety of yogurt cheese, September Farm Cheese offers delicious products with a personal touch. The Food Network’s “Will Work for Food” show featured Dave giving a cheese-making lesson,” VisitPA said.

Town Clock Cheese Shoppe, Gap

Towards the end of the trail is what VisitPA calls “Lancaster County’s most-loved hidden gems.” Town Clock Cheese Shoppe has a vast selection featuring local, domestic, and imported options.

Owner, Bill Houder, has a deep knowledge of the world’s cheeses that he got from more than 80 years of his family’s cheese-loving heritage.

To see the full list of stops on the Pennsylvania Cheese & Dairy Trail, click here.