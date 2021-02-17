Midstate teen joins Boy Scouts of America’s Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate teen is part of the Boy Scouts of America’s Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts.

Sarah Laverdiere is part of Troop 262 in Grantville, Dauphin County. She’s among the first girls in the nation to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

The 14-year-old became a member in 2019 when the boy scouts expanded to include girls.

She says it was a no-brainer to join.

“When I was younger and I saw my brothers, I never thought I would be able to have the opportunity to be in Scouts but here I am a few years later, and now I’m standing here as an Eagle Scout,” Laverdiere said. “So it just, it means the world to me.”

Laverdiere’s service project for her Eagle Scout Award was updating a decayed deck at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Grantville.