Midstate theater vaccination-only movie show times

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater is offering vaccination-required movie showings every Sunday starting February 6.

All Sunday movie showings will require full COVID-19 vaccination to attend. Vaccination will not be required to attend movies at the Majestic Theater Mondays through Saturdays.

Patrons attending movie showings on Sundays will be required to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or photo of the card, as well as a photo ID. Patrons must be fully vaccinated, including booster doses if eligible. Patrons will also be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking. A negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted in absence of a vaccination card.

Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel says they tested the market with Sunday movie matinees and found the policy popular among moviegoers.

“Many of our most faithful moviegoers are over the age of 60, and have told me they would feel safer if everyone in the audience was fully vaccinated as well as masked,” said Gabel.

The policy applies to all patrons, including children; children ages 4 and under will not be admitted.