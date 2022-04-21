HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, April 21 that 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties around the commonwealth. The total amount for these projects is $47.8 million, with the funding coming from the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Several of these projects will also help governments address rides and roadways that are in need of repair, which reflects PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure.

“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”

Quoted from the press release, some of the counties in the Midstate that will be undergoing infrastructure projects include:

Lancaster County:

Clay Township – $466,444 to construct left-turn lanes on all approaches to the heavily-congested intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Durlach Road and Woodcorner Road in Ephrata.

East Hempfield Township – $300,000 to replace the bridge structure that carries Dairy Road over a tributary of the Little Conestoga Creek.

Lebanon County: Exel, Inc. – $3 million for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 934 and Clear Spring Road in North Annville Township and improvements along Killinger Road in South Annville Township to support the development of a logistics park.

York County:

Felton Borough – $211,165 to upgrade drainage and storm sewer systems and repave Water Street and Moore Lane.

York County – $379,501 to remove Pleasant Acres Bridge, a load-posted deteriorated bridge over an active railroad, following the construction of a new road extension and at-grade crossing in Springettsbury Township.

For more information about the Multimodel Transportation Fund, click here.