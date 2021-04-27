Midstate travel trends increase as more people get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstaters are busy making summer travel plans as more places start to open up along with more people getting their vaccines.

The CDC says anyone who is fully vaccinated can safely travel within the U.S. without testing or quarantining.

Scott Miller, a spokesperson for the Harrisburg International Airport says the travel industry is seeing a steady increase in the number of people booking travel plans, which comes after a year of record lows that devastated the industry.

“People are hitting the skies again and starting to travel,” Miller said.

It isn’t just airlines. AAA Central Penn Public Relations Manager Doni Lee Spiegel says cars for road trips and hotels are in high demand too.

“So many Americans are getting their vaccines. We can tell that there’s a rise in confidence for people to get out there and travel right now,” Spiegel said.

Miller said it’s not only the vaccine driving the travel demand.

“It’s that, it’s the stimulus. It’s people tired of being locked up at home,” Miller said. “There’s nothing like visiting a family member, visiting a grandparent, or you have certain business deals that have to get done in person. And those things have been put on hold for a year now.”

Not everyone is ready to go back to taking trips though.

“I’m not quite sure if we’ll get to the same levels this summer. There’s still a lot of hesitancy and that’s to be expected. The decision to travel is everyone’s decision to make and there’s a wide range,” Spiegel said.

Those who are making summer travel plans will have to spend a little more to do it.

“The rock bottom airfares that you’ve seen over the past year are not going to be there moving forward. The industry’s lost billions and billions of dollars. Airlines need to make money again,” Miller said.

Despite higher prices many travelers seem optimistic for the future.

“We also have a lot of people that are looking ahead of this summer and they’re booking for bigger travel plans for the end of this year and even 2022,” Spiegel said.

Travel experts have a little advice for you when you decide to plan your perfect trip.

“Be flexible, be prepared. There’s a lot of competition out there,” Miller said. “People want to go places. When you see something that’s fair priced, grab it.”

You can look at the CDC’s travel guidelines here.