Midstate unemployment edges up but remains lower than state and national averages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rose fractionally in most areas of the Midstate in December, according to data released Wednesday, but remained lower than the Pennsylvania and U.S. averages.

Even the Midstate metro area (as defined by the U.S. census) with the highest unemployment rate for December — the most recent month for which metro area-level stats are available — had a lower unemployment rate than the state average of 6.4% and the U.S. average of 6.7%, according to the new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The Midstate’s good fortune, in terms of typically having relatively low unemployment, has kind of held up in the pandemic,” said Stephen Herzenberg, an economist and executive director of the Keystone Research Center.

Midstate figures ranged from 4.2% in Gettysburg to 5.5% in Lebanon. Here are all six metro areas in the Midstate compared to Pennsylvania and the U.S., plus all of those figures compared to one month and one year earlier:

Area Dec. 2020 Nov. 2020 (one month prior) Dec. 2019 (one year prior) Harrisburg-Carlisle 5.3% 5.3% 3.7% Lancaster 4.7% 4.6% 3.3% York-Hanover 5.2% 5.1% 3.8% Lebanon 5.5% 5.4% 4.1% Gettysburg 4.2% 4.0% 3.3% Chambersburg-Waynesboro 5.0% 4.8% 4.2% PENNSYLVANIA 6.4% 6.3% 4.5% U.S. 6.7% 6.7% 3.6% (Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Prior to the pandemic, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was nearly a point high than the national average; now, the state rate — although two points higher than it was a year ago — is fractionally lower than the current national rate.

Unemployment rates everywhere in the U.S. always understate the true jobless rate because they count as unemployed only people who are actively seeking work. With people in hard-hit industries having given up the search during the pandemic, Herzenberg speculates the disparity is greater now than at other times.

“A more accurate read of the unemployment rate would be eight percent or nine percent,” he said.

Another thing that’s understated? The pandemic’s toll on businesses, judging only by high-flying stocks.

“The stock market is representative of companies that tend to be bigger,” said Jay Shabat, publisher of Econ Weekly. “So a lot of smaller family-owned companies like restaurants and bars don’t have stock that’s traded on the exchanges, so you won’t see that part of the economy in a stock market.”

“What you’re seeing is a shift from smaller businesses to larger ones,” he added, because companies like Amazon are now delivering some of what people previously purchased locally, sometimes from chain stores but other times from locally-owned ones.

“At one point, the revenues of Pennsylvania small businesses were down 60 percent,” Herzenberg said. “They’re still down 30 percent. That is a huge drop.” That, in turn, leads to rising unemployment.

The U.S. unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted, whereas the state and metro-area rates are not.