Midstate woman, former Taliban hostage, says husband was abusive

This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family. The American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children...

PA. (WHTM) - An update to a story we've been following for years, former Taliban hostage Caitlan Coleman. She's originally from Stewartstown, York County and recently shared new details about her time in captivity during an exclusive interview released on ABC News Nightline Wednesday night.

Kidnaped by the Taliban in 2012 and released in 2017, the family was held as prisoners in Pakistan for 5 years. Coleman said she was more scared of her husband than her captors.

Coleman says her abuse was psychological, physical and sexual. She said she never wanted to have children with her husband in captivity but had no choice. Coleman is now living back in Pennsylvania with her 4 children, leaving her estranged husband Joshua Boyle in Canada, where he's from.

She said she was raped by her husband and the guards, sometimes in front of her children. Coleman said the family was held in dungeon-like conditions and that her children were hated and beaten. She said she once broke her hand hitting a guard while trying to protect them.

Coleman said she wishes she could have given her children the life she had been raised in a scenic Pennsylvania valley. During an interview with ABC News Coleman said this isn't the life she hoped for.

"Prior to captivity, I did want to have a family with Joshua," said Coleman. "During captivity, I was not given a choice whether we would have children in captivity or whether they would have to go through that too...and that's certainly not something I wanted for my children,"

Coleman says her husband forced her to go to Afghanistan with him in 2012 because he wanted to meet the Taliban. "He believed that the Taliban in Afghanistan were misrepresented in the west. He believed he could get the real story of the Taliban". Coleman continued "[He wanted to] talk to people who maybe would not talk to people outside media, go places nobody else could go".

Joshua is charged with sexually assaulting Coleman and making death threats. He pleaded not guilty.

