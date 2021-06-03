Midstate woman seeks help from abc27 after numerous closed doors at Social Security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state lifted its COVID restrictions earlier this week, but what about the federal government? A viewer wanted an in-person meeting at Social Security only to find its offices closed.

Margaret Tricarico has a Social Security form. “That needs to be hand-delivered. Not mailed, not computerized,” Tricarico said.

She first took it to Social Security in Carlisle. “There’s a great big sign on the door that says closed for COVID,” Tricarico said. Next stop, Harrisburg. “Again, doors locked, signs on the doors, no lights on,” Tricarico said.

So Margaret called the 800 number. “The woman said that form needs to be hand-delivered. I said, ‘I understand that but your offices are still closed. When are your offices opening?’ she said ‘I don’t know,'” Tricarico said.

Abc27 contacted Social Securtiy, which sent a statement. It said “We have been and remain open for business” but said citizens should access services online or by phone, adding that “In-person appointments are for limited, critical situations.”

“My mother is gonna be 90-years-old. My mother is not very computer savvy,” Tricarico said. “There still has to be a physical location to go to for these people to interact with someone.”

Social Security responded quickly. It is keeping appointments at the Harrisburg office and contacted Margaret to fix her problem in Carlisle. That’s well and good she says but with the pandemic winding down, she still thinks Social Security needs to be more social.

“I think the federal administration should be open,” Tricarico said. “The Social Security Administration is supposed to be there for those who have needs. I don’t see them open.”

Social Security Limited in-person services because of the pandemic, it said in its statement but didn’t say when it would be getting back to normal. You can read the statement in its entirety below.