Pa. Midwest Food Bank to send disaster relief to tornado victims

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate food bank is preparing to send disaster relief to Kentucky, where tornadoes ravaged the state, causing more than 50 deaths.

Midwest Food Bank (MFB) has been communicating with one of its disaster relief partners, which is The Salvation Army. MFB is “on standby” while The Salvation Army assesses the need and prepares locations to receive help. The food bank has seven semi loads of family food boxes ready to send.

“We are checking our inventory and preparing to help our neighbors in this tragedy,” Inventory and Logistics Director for Midwest Food Bank Mike Hoffman said. “MFB is prepared to help as long as necessary.”

Family food boxes have enough shelf-stable food to feed a family of four for four to five days. As a Salvation Army first responder, the food bank can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a call.

For those who would like to help, financial donations give MFB the flexibility to quickly respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.