LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County School District is concerned about vapes and vaping products being found among its high school students.

According to a letter that was posted to the district’s website, Mifflin County High School administration and a school resource officer confiscated three vaping devices that had been tested positive for fentanyl or heroin over the past two weeks.

The letter goes on to say that the vaping devices were altered with fentanyl or heroin by these drugs being injected into the vaping liquid.

Also, the letter states the schools are there to help students who feel they are “addicted” to these vaping devices. The school has said they will arrange for the student to meet confidentially with a school-based drug and alcohol counselor. There will be no consequence assigned to the student.

They are also asking all parents to speak to their children about the danger and the risks that come with these types of vaping products.