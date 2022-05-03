BRATTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Mifflin County baseball field was vandalized last week.

State Police in the Lewistown barracks say on March 27 between 6-7 p.m. that an unknown suspect(s) drove at least one four-wheeler onto the baseball field. The field is owned by Bratton Township.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The vandal(s) did “donuts” on the field, causing ruts in the grass and other damage to the field.

State Police did not provide an estimate of how much damage was done to the field or if it will affect any upcoming games.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.