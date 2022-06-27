REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged after allegedly raping a woman in a bathroom.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Brandon Isenberg forced the victim to perform oral sex in an apartment bathroom. When the victim tried to flee Isenberg allegedly raped her and covered both her nose and mouth, preventing her from breathing.

Isenberg was arrested on June 25 and held in the Mifflin County Prison on $250,000 bail. He’s been charged with first degree felonies for rape forcible compulsion and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion. He was also charged with second degree felonies for sexual assault and strangulation.

Isenberg is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 6 in Mifflin County Central Court.