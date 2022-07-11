WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman.

Pennsylvania State Police say on July 2, Gary Allen of McVeytown had assaulted the woman and choked her to the point where she could not breathe. Allen fled the scene and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Allen was taken into custody by the Mifflin County Sheriff’s office when he appeared in Mifflin County Court on a separate matter.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Allen was charged with felonies for strangulation and aggravated assault (attempt to cause serious bodily injury) and a misdemeanor for simple assault. Allen was held in the Mifflin County Prison on $50,000 bail.