Mifflin County School District issues ban on BLM/political logos, hate symbols

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County School District issued a clothing ban for all students at the beginning of the week that includes Black Lives Matter and political logos.

The district called the items a distraction, but some students and parents think it’s a violation of their free speech.

“My heart rate went up. I started shaking. I was so angry because I thought, ‘This is wrong,” said Rayne Boyer, a Mifflin County High School senior.

Rayne is trying to right that wrong through a petition, urging the district to reconsider. She proudly wore a BLM mask to school, but she’s going to bat for everyone.

“For me, this isn’t about — you only get to wear BLM masks or you only get to wear Biden masks. This is just, in general, being able to express what you believe,” she said.

The district beliefs are a bit different. Superintendent James Estep sent an additional letter home explaining the ban, saying quote:

“This was done in response to emerging and ongoing student complaints about concerns for personal safety and disruption to their learning experience, stemming from disputes and tensions arising from political displays, and from symbols interpreted as representative of hate or intolerance.”

“I understand, like it does cause a little bit of disruption at school, but my thing is I don’t believe that isolated incidents like that should affect all of us,” Rayne said.

Some parents are also feeling affected, citing concerns that a civil rights group was being looped in with hate symbols like swastikas and Confederate flags.

“They have to know what’s going on, and they also need to be able to express how they feel — really, whenever they feel it needs to be expressed,” said Millfin County School District parent, Corey Wirzman.

“Saying black lives matter shouldn’t be disruptive to the classroom, and if it is, are we not paying taxes for you to educate our children on these difficult topics?” said Shalee Ellis of Juniata County.

As tough as it can be even for adults to talk politics, Rayne believes it’s a chance for her peers to learn a valuable lesson.

“It affects us and our everyday lives, so why not start that early and have us learn how to respect each other’s without getting aggressive,” she said.

“We should want our children to also engage in these patriotic acts like saying how they feel and learning about how our country works,” Ellis said.

In their follow-up letter, the district said they consulted their solicitor about the decision. They also stressed the need for a school year with minimal distractions, especially in a year disrupted by Covid-19.

Although this ban was put into effect Monday, the high school — really the main source of the ban — has been closed all week due to two covid-19 cases among employees.

