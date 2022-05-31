MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Mifflin County is pleading guilty for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

According to court documents, Christy Clark, her husband Matthew, and Paul Spigelmeyer posted pictures of the riot on Facebook and went into the Capitol. All three faced charges including illegally entering restricted buildings and disorderly conduct.

Christy’s lawyer confirmed she pleaded guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a United States Capitol building. The other three charges she faced will be dismissed, her lawyer said.