Military uniformed officers seen at a protest in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) “No justice no peace,” was the chant heard in the streets of downtown Harrisburg as protesters gathered towards riot police where two military uniformed officers were seen alongside riot police.

The protest has remained fairly peaceful so far, however, police are equipped with riot gear and other forms of anti-riot weapons.

Governor Tom Wolf has called on Pennsylvanians to take care of one another during these protests.

Protesters can be heard chanting “we’re going to breath” in front of riot police who are baracading certain areas of downtown.