Millersburg Area High holds prom with a little help from a local restaurant

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Life felt a little closer to normal on Friday night in Millersburg.

It was prom night and Max’s Grille and Sports Bar catered and donated the food.

The owner, Eric Wolochuk, wanted to give back to the community that supported his business by ordering takeout during the pandemic.

“They weren’t really able to raise money this year so cisco did help us out and donate some desserts for us, so we’re doing Millersburg and Upper Dauphin prom tomorrow and we decided to donate, Wolochuk said.

“We’ve been hoping we could make this night happen, National honor Society a week ago, graduation, senior night those are the four big events for us,” Principal Dave Shover said. “We’re doing everything we can to make it happen for those kids.”

They had prom outside but thankfully it was covered to keep everyone safe and dry from the rain.