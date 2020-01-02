Millersburg Fire Company honors members serving in the military

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Millersburg Fire Company started a new tradition at the firehouse to honor members who are serving in the military.

The fire company says when a member is deployed overseas, an American Flag will hang on their gear rack until they return.

They say the flag symbolizes that they are not forgotten while they are deployed and that their status with the Millersburg Fire Company is secured.

On December 26 Firefighter TJ Acker took part in the tradition as he will be deploying overseas in April.

In November, Conner Adamire hung a flag over his gear rack. Conner is a U.S. Marine leaving for Japan for two years. When Conner returns, he will take down this flag.

Millersburg Fire Company shared photos of the new tradition on its Facebook page and have received a huge response from it.