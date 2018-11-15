Millersburg prepared for winter mess for past few days

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Millersburg Borough says it has been preparing for this snow for the last few days.

There have been lots of delays and cancellations for schools, but the snow is also impacting adults who work outside.

We spoke with one Millersburg resident who gave himself a snow day.

"I think it should have come about a month from now. Snow around thanksgiving is always nice. I work outside so it could have waited. But it is pretty, I've got to admit," said Brent Moyer of Millersburg.

We drove around the borough, outside of the downtown area it is very quiet.

A lot of people are staying indoors, but we did come across some families having fun in the snow.