Millersburg’s Camp Smiles helping people with intellectual disabilities

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Smiles at Grace United Methodist Church in Millersburg, Pa. has been around since 2014. The church provides space and transportation for campers between the ages of 12 and 54.

The camp is home to people with intellectual disabilities and the goal is to provide several unique interaction opportunities to help enhance communication and social skills.

On Tuesday, July 20, morning, the campers went to the Berry Patch in Halifax. Bridget Glunz-Wenner, a life skills teacher in the Upper Dauphin School District, has been with the camp since the beginning. Wenner says the campers are glad to be back, after the three-week session was cancelled last summer, due to the pandemic.

“Last year was a quiet summer,” Wenner said. “This year has been an absolute joy, to be around them.”

Camp Smiles at Grace United Methodist Church ends this Friday. The campers along with volunteers will attend church services together this weekend.