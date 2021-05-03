Millerstown teacher featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan

(WHTM) — A local teacher is in the spotlight after Live with Kelly and Ryan picked her as a top teacher finalist.

Krista Pontius teaches agriculture at Greenwood High School in Millerstown, Perry County.

On Monday morning, she spoke to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about what she hopes students take away from her classes.

“The most important job I consider for myself as an agriculture teacher is that they know where their food comes from. These guys could be future veterinarians or doctors or lawyers or truck drivers, but more importantly than that, they are going to go in and have the buying power to make decisions in the grocery store,” Pontius said.

The show gave Pontius five thousand dollars and another two thousand for school supplies.

She is one of four finalists for the grand prize. The winner will be announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Friday at 9:00 a.m. on ABC27.