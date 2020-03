Feeling a tickle in your throat? Maybe you are a little warmer than normal? Tensions are high right now in response to the global pandemic. One question many are asking... do I have Coronavirus?

According to the CDC, if you are exposed to COVID-19, you may develop symptoms two to 14 days after exposure. Those symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, and a fever.

The CDC says if you start displaying those symptoms stay home and stay away from others.