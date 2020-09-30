Millersville University squares with keeping the bulk of classes remote in the spring

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville University says it is going to keep most of spring classes remote as the school looks to get a handle of Covid-19.

Currently, about 80% of classes are online. A letter from the university’s president says the school is planning on using that same model for the spring. Millersville will also keep limits on housing.

The university did contend that keeping classes online will possibly cost the school revenue but added that safety is the number one priority.