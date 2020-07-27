Millersville woman facing charges after allegedly throwing 5-month-old on couch

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Millersville woman is facing endangering the welfare of children and other charges after police found out she allegedly threw her 5-month-old son on the couch, slapped his thigh/leg area two times, and held a steak knife to his neck threatening to kill him.

Police say Rhiannon Enck-Polaski, 27, had gotten into a verbal domestic with her mother on Friday, July 10, at the 200 block of Walnut Hill Road in Millersville.

When the officer arrived, it was learned that Enck-Polaski had then gotten physical and struck her mother four times with a metal baby bouncer causing bruising and a cut to her skin. According to police, Enck-Polaski then grabbed a steak knife and threatened to kill her mother. The officer was informed that day of the abuse to her 5-month-old son.

Enck-Polaski was charged with endangering the welfare of children, three counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.

Enck-Polaski was arraigned on the charges and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

