Milton Hershey School file petition for permission to expand to include early education

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey School and the Hershey Trust Company filed a petition today in the Orphans’ Court Division of the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas to seek permission to develop and fund an Early Childhood Education (ECE) Initiative.

The Initiative will initially consist of up to six cost-free Early Childhood Resource Centers (ECRC) in Pennsylvania for underprivileged and at-risk children from ages 0-5. The Centers will operate through subsidiaries of Milton Hershey School.

The Initiative will be funded by a limited portion of the annual and accumulated income from the Milton Hershey School Trust. It is designed to expand the impact and reach of Milton and Catherine Hershey, the schools’ founders. The School’s current annual enrollment has climbed to more than 2,100 children at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, which is the largest in its history.

It will help address the “school readiness gap,” which is the phrase used to describe children who get quality education before kindergarten and those who don’t.

If the Court approves the Petition, the first ECRC will be build on the Milton Hershey School campus. A second one will be built in Harrisburg.

