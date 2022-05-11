HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — As high school seniors prepare to graduate, some took a victory lap through their alma mater today.

Seniors at the Milton Hershey School paraded through their old school buildings today, with students and teachers cheering them on. This was part of the school’s annual “high five” event.

It gives seniors a chance to see their former teachers, and to inspire younger students to be their very best.

Senior Savannah Bryant said she got quite emotional by the show of support.

“A lot of the kids, they are like who I was when I was here you know? The teachers that helped raise me. The house parents that helped raise me, so it’s like, it’s really gut-wrenching I guess, but in a good way though, really good,” Bryant said.

Of the 217 seniors graduating, 26 are considered “lifers” which means they enrolled at the Milton Hershey School in First Grade, Kindergarten, and Pre-K. They will formally graduate at the Giant Center on June 12.