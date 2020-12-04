Milton Hershey School student art headed to space

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Milton Hershey School created art that is out of this world–at least it will be soon.

Joshua Ferguson and Zoya Johnson submitted designs nearly two years ago that are set to be featured as two of 67 mission patches in the upcoming space mission.

Ferguson and Johnson’s artwork will make their way to space for the next flight to the International Space Station liftoff on Saturday, Dec. 5.

