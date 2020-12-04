Milton Hershey School student art headed to space

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Milton Hershey School created art that is out of this world–at least it will be soon.
Joshua Ferguson and Zoya Johnson submitted designs nearly two years ago that are set to be featured as two of 67 mission patches in the upcoming space mission.
Ferguson and Johnson’s artwork will make their way to space for the next flight to the International Space Station liftoff on Saturday, Dec. 5.
TOP STORIES
- Governor Wolf urges lawmakers to continue unemployment programs set to expire by the new year
- Man wanted in Altoona stabbing incident arrested in Harrisburg
- Lancaster Lebanon League will require athletes to wear masks at all times
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 11,406 record new cases, 386,837 total as of Dec. 3, 2020
- Beams will be set on State Road Friday, expect delays