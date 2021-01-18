Milton Hershey School teacher uses stimulus check to purchase UberEats gift cards for his students

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local high school teacher is making a difference for his students with his stimulus check.

Matthew Pierce teaches at the Milton Hershey School in Dauphin County. His students come from low-income families, and Pierce grew up in a low-income household himself.

So, Pierce used his $1,200 stimulus money from spring 2020 to buy Uber Eats gift cards for more than 40 students and their families who were at home learning virtually.

“We’re all [struggling] together, and what I’m trying to just teach my students, and teach my kids, and remind myself is that in these days we really need to give more and not less,” Pierce said.

Each of the gift cards paid for a meal for a family of four.