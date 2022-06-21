HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey School (MHS) is one step closer to expanding and helping more children in financial need thanks to a purchase by the Hershey Trust Company.

Purchased from The Hershey Company, the building located at 14 East Chocolate Avenue will be used in the expansion by providing offices and meeting spaces for both MHS and Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS).

“We are thrilled to be able to keep this beloved building in the Hershey family, and to repurpose it to enable a brighter future for the children we serve,” said Pete Gurt ‘85, President of Milton Hershey School. “We could not have found a better location, right between the MHS and CHS campuses, to give our schools some much-needed space to grow.”

Originally built in the 1930s, the building was once the Hershey Community Building, which provided construction jobs for local people during the Great Depression. Over the years, it has had many functions including housing the Hershey Theatre, which is now being donated to the M.S. Hershey Foundation and will continue to provide programs and events.

“The Hershey Company has seen tremendous growth during the time when our sales and marketing teams were based in this facility. We are glad that it will now serve the needs of Milton Hershey School as it expands to serve more children,” said Michele Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Hershey Company.

The Hersey Trust Company purchased the building for $6.5 million.