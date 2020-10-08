Milton Hershey school leading the way for in-person classes

by: WHTM Staff

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools that are preparing to welcome all students back in buildings are learning from districts that have already resumed in-person classes like Milton Hershey.

The elementary school principal says teachers must meet the physical safety requirements, as well as the social and emotional needs of the children. The principal says the key is for teachers, parents and children to be more kind to each other.

