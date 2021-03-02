Milton Hershey “stitch fix librarian” implements book bundle program for students

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milton Hershey School has started a new program to get students to enjoy reading more just in time for Read Across America Day on Tuesday.

Jen Hendry, a learning resource specialist at Milton Hershey, has been dubbed the “stitch fix librarian” for coming up with a book bundle program.

Students indicate their favorite things, like movies, TV shows and songs on a form. Then librarians like Hendry package up three book options for each student.

So far, 55 students have taken part in the book bundle program.

“If we don’t make reading enticing and we don’t make it easy for them to have access to books, many of them will just choose not to read — and that is a concern,” Hendry said. “We all know that reading makes us better people, it opens our eyes to the world.”

Hendry plans to keep this program going for the foreseeable future.