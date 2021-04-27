Milton Hershey students contribute to Hershey’s Restaurant Week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Milton Hershey School are playing a unique role in this week’s Hershey Restaurant Week.

Students of all ages are growing hydroponic produce as part of a program that started in 2018. Fruits and vegetables are grown in water inside an indoor shelter rather than being planted in the soil outside.

Students then sell their ingredients such as basil, tomatoes, cucumbers, and strawberries to the Hotel Hershey every week where their plants will be used as a part of the hotel’s menu items.

Dr. Jason Smith is a Horticultural Instructional Advisor at the Milton Hershey School and he says this process is a helpful tool in preparing these students for the adult world.

“Some of the most impactful experiences our students will have are ones with very high degrees of real-world relevance and that’s exactly what they have through this partnership.”

Dozens of students take part in the program.