HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — About 50 Milton Hershey School students, joined by members of the Hershey Bears hockey team and Coco the Bears mascot enjoyed an afternoon skate at the MHS Ice Rink.

Many MHS students do not go home for Christmas break, so activities like this one are offered to bring the students together to enjoy the season.

Hershey Bears players often come to campus as part of an ongoing partnership with the team as mentors to MHS students.