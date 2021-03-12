Milton Hershey teacher gives students an important lesson while serving with National Guard in D.C.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A local woman is teaching her students an important lesson on service, even while she’s miles away from the classroom.

Usually, you can find Analyse Gaspich teaching middle school students math at Milton Hershey, but right now she’s in Washington D.C.

Instead of multiplying in her classroom, she’s adding to the forces on the ground in the capital.

“I feel good being here, being able to serve my country, represent Pennsylvania’s National Guard,” Gaspich said.

She says her two jobs aren’t as different as you might think.

“The Army and teaching, believe it or not, as much as you’d think they’re separate, they can collide and mesh together very well,” Gaspich said.

At the heart of both is service. That’s a value she learned early on from her father, who served as a Captain in the Army and was a Pennsylvania State Police officer, and from her mother, who was a teacher herself.

“I grew up in a very patriotic family, a giving family, and I just wanted to continue that service,” Gaspich said.

Even in Washington D.C., she hasn’t forgotten about her students. She’s been able to zoom with them and talk about her experiences there.

“It’s definitely a balance. But just checking back on them and missing them,” Gaspich said. “It’s nice to hear their voices and see them.”

That dedication is no surprise to her students, Victorlane Palmer and Elli Haubenhofer.

“Whenever you need help, she’s there to help you. She also wants to make people feel good and safe around where she is. And she likes to protect people too,” Palmer said.

Although she’s not in the classroom with them, she’s still teaching these girls an important lesson.

“She’s in the military, she’s a woman, and she also teaches middle school math. It’s like crazy how she can do all of that,” Haubenhofer said. “It just makes me feel like I can do anything.”

“Whatever they want to do, whatever they put their mind to, don’t hold back and just go for it,” Gaspich said.