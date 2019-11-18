Chambersburg police seek persons of interest in teen’s shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for two persons of interests in connection with the shooting of a teenage boy.

The persons of interest were identified as Yomero Jean-Gilles and Bryheem Cunningham.

Bryheem Jamar Cunningham

Yomero Jean-Gilles

Police said the teen was shot Saturday after a fight involving a large number of people near 142 Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg.

The shooting happened near Lincoln Way West and South Central Avenue in Chambersburg.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His current condition is not known.

Police said they don’t think the public is in any danger because the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

ABC27 went to the Chambersburg Police Department to request more information but officers were unavailable for an interview.

Investigators want anyone with information to call 717-264-4131.