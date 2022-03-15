EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say three minors were involved in a vehicle break-in and police chase early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a vehicle break-in at Oxford Village around 3:42 a.m. after the caller reported three males wearing face masks. Officers located a Mazda driving with only its daytime lights on with three occupants wearing masks.

Polic say the Mazda drove over a flower bed at the intersection of Bentley Ridge Blvd and Hobson Rd where the Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and continued at a high speed on Lincoln Highway east and into Lancaster City where it stopped on Church Street.

The 12-year-old driver fled on foot and was taken into custody on the 600 block of Lafayette Street and the front seat passenger was taken into custody. The third occupant escaped custody and is wanted by police.

Police say the Mazda had been stolen from Lititz and contained a stolen .22 caliber rifle and keys to additional cars.

The 12-year-old driver has been charged as a juvenile with: Receiving Stolen Property of a Firearm (F2); RSP of a Vehicle (F3); Fleeing and Eluding (F3); Possession of a Firearm by a Minor (M1); Theft from Motor Vehicle (M2); and summary driving offenses.

The 13-year-old passenger has been charged as a juvenile with: Receiving Stolen Property of a Firearm (F2); RSP of a Vehicle (F3); Possession of a Firearm by a Minor (M1); and Theft from Motor Vehicle (M2).

Both minors have been transferred to the Youth Intervention Center. None of the minors have been publicly identified by police.