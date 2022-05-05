DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a neighbor on the east side of the creek still running against the bank. However, Merlin was not in the boat.

A search and rescue was conducted. It was at this time that they found Merlin deceased.

Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg says the investigation into Merlin’s death is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.