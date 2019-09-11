Missing, endangered 89-year-old in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police responded to a missing endangered person call for an 89-year-old in Adams County Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Officers say, Wayne Kermit Wantz, left his house at around 9 a.m. to visit a gravesite in Westminster, MD.

Wantz had a doctor’s appointment scheduled in Littlestown, Pa. at 3:20 p.m. but did not show up.

Police say Wantz has dementia and there are concerns with him caring for himself.

Wantz is driving a gray 2007 Saturn Aura, with a Pa. registration PD6600V.

Anyone with information about Wantz should call the police at 717- 334-8111.