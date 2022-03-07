MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are trying to recover a gargoyle statue that was taken from a private residence on Butler Avenue in Manheim Township between Feb. 16 and 17.

The large cast-iron statue weighs about 175 pounds and is about three feet long, wide, and tall, according to a CRIMEWATCH post from the Manheim Township Police Department.

Anyone who has seen the missing gargoyle is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or by submitting an anonymous tip at this link.