UPDATE: Early Monday morning State Police released an update saying Dietterick had been located.



No other information was released.

Previously reported:

State Police are searching for a man believed to be in danger.

Officials believe 89-year-old Carl Dietterick of Luzerne County may be in Lancaster or Cumberland County.

Dietterick was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in Nescopeck Borough in Luzerne County.

Police say he is 6'2'', about 200 pounds and was wearing a gray jacket, a gray or dark blue t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

Dietterick drives a red Ford Ranger truck with a PA registration YAJ-6418.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police - Shickshinny Station at 570-542-4117.