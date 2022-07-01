(WHTM) — A missing man from Rockville City, Maryland may be traveling in or around the Midstate.

According to a tweet from The Rockville City Police Department, officials are looking for 84-year-old James Thomas Marrinan. Marrinan is a white man, five feet 10 inches with white hair.

Officers are also saying that he suffers from dementia and can possibly be confused. Marrinan is driving a 2008 Honda Accord, which is either black or blue in color, with Maryland registration 9AB8758.

PSP Trooper Megan Frazer stated in a tweet that he may be traveling near or around the area.

If anyone sees Marrian is to call 911 immediately.