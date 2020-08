ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: The family has contacted us and said Wheatly has been found.

Jaran Wheatly was last seen at his home in Enola on Tuesday. No contact has been made with Wheatly since Wednesday morning.

He suffers from schizophrenia and is without his meds. Friends and family say he may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Wheatly’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.