Missing man in New Freedom Borough

NEW FREEDOM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is missing from his group home in New Freedom Borough.

William Curran, 70, has been missing from the home since 3 P.M. Friday afternoon and was reported missing today. Curran has medical conditions that he has prescribed medications for and he has not taken them.

Curran is a white male, 5’7″, approximately 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and partially grey hair. He is usually clean shaven but may have stubble now and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Curran’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Top Stories: